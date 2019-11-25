Win Streak May Continue For South Korea Shares

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has finished higher in back-to-back sessions, collecting almost 30 points or 1.4 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just beneath the 2,125-point plateau and it's looking at another green light again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on renewed optimism for a trade deal between the United States and China. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses figure to follow that lead.

The KOSPI finished sharply higher on Monday following gains from the financial shares, industrial issues and technology stocks.

For the day, the index climbed 21.54 points or 1.02 percent to finish at 2,123.50 after trading between 2,116.07 and 2,130.04. Volume was 392.2 million shares worth 4.3 trillion won. There were 685 gainers and 156 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial collected 0.34 percent, while KB Financial shed 0.32 percent, Hana Financial climbed 1.26 percent, Samsung Electronics gained 0.39 percent, LG Electronics jumped 1.42 percent, LG Chem accelerated 2.49 percent, Naver soared 3.88 percent, POSCO perked 3.64 percent, SK Telecom added 0.61 percent, KEPCO lost 0.54 percent, Hyundai Motors climbed 1.21 percent, Kia Motors advanced 1.13 percent and SK Hynix was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks showed a strong move to the upside on Monday, sending the major averages to fresh record closing highs.

The Dow added 190.85 points or 0.68 percent to 28,066.47, while the NASDAQ spiked 112.60 points or 1.32 percent to finish at 8,632.49 and the S&P 500 rose 23.35 points or 0.75 percent to 3,133.64.

The strength on Wall Street reflected continued optimism about a U.S.-China trade agreement after a tabloid run by China's ruling Communist Party discounted "negative" media reports and said the economic superpowers are "very close" to a phase one deal.

News on the merger-and-acquisition front also generated positive sentiment, as the deals suggest companies remain confident even with the uncertainty created by the U.S.-China trade dispute.

Crude oil prices moved higher Monday as worries about energy demand subsided after positive comments from the U.S. and China raised optimism about a deal between the two countries. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for January ended up $0.24 at $58.01 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.