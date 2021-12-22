Win Streak May Continue For South Korea Shares

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has moved higher in consecutive trading days, collecting more than 20 points or 0.6 percent along the way. The KOSPI now sits just beneath the 2,985-point plateau and it's looking at another green light for Thursday's trade.

The global forecast for the Asian markets remains positive on easing concerns about the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, plus support from crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The KOSPI finished modestly higher on Wednesday following gains from the industrials, weakness from the chemical companies and mixed performances from the financials and technology stocks.

For the day, the index gained 9.45 points or 0.32 percent to finish at 2,984.48 after trading between 2,976.65 and 3,000.79. Volume was 453 million shares worth 8.6 trillion won. There were 486 gainers and 357 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial collected 0.66 percent, while KB Financial dipped 0.17 percent, Hana Financial eased 0.11 percent, Samsung Electronics jumped 1.66 percent, LG Electronics sank 0.77 percent, SK Hynix rallied 2.01 percent, Samsung SDI tanked 2.02 percent, Naver advanced 0.93 percent, LG Chem plunged 2.65 percent, Lotte Chemical tumbled 1.96 percent, SK Innovation retreated 1.39 percent, POSCO perked 0.53 percent, SK Telecom climbed 1.29 percent, KEPCO shed 0.47 percent, Hyundai Motor accelerated 0.73 percent, Kia Motors gained 0.84 percent, Hyundai Mobis surged 3.73 percent and S-Oil was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is solid as the major averages shook off a sluggish start on Wednesday, quickly moving higher and finishing in the green.

The Dow jumped 261.19 points or 0.74 percent to finish at 35,753.89, while the NASDAQ spiked 180.81 points or 1.18 percent and the S&P 500 climbed 47.33 points or 1.02 percent to end at 4,696.56.

The markets drew strength from easing worries about Omicron and U.S. President Joe Biden's remarks that it is still possible to reach a deal with Senator Joe Manchin to push the $2 trillion Build Back Better bill through Congress.

Adding to the positive sentiment, the Conference Board reported that consumer confidence improved by much more than expected in the month of December.

Crude oil futures settled sharply higher Wednesday after data showed a larger than expected drop in U.S. crude inventories last week. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for February spiked $1.64 or 2.3 percent at $72.76 a barrel.

