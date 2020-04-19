Win Streak May Continue For Singapore Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has finished higher in two straight sessions, rising almost 10 points or 0.4 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now rests just beneath the 2,615-point plateau and it may tick higher again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on rising hopes for a coronavirus treatment. The European and U.S. markets were sharply higher on Friday and the Asian markets are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The STI finished slightly higher on Friday as gains from the properties were offset by weakness from the financials and industrials.

For the day, the index rose 2.35 points or 0.09 percent to finish at 2,614.60 after trading between 2,609.14 and 2,671.58. Volume was 1.59 billion shares worth 1.62 billion Singapore dollars. There were 299 gainers and 166 decliners.

Among the actives, CapitaLand Mall Trust surged 4.52 percent, while Mapletree Commercial Trust soared 3.39 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust spiked 2.94 percent, Ascendas REIT accelerated 2.85 percent, Wilmar International plunged 2.84 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering tumbled 2.33 percent, Thai Beverage jumped 2.21 percent, CapitaLand Commercial Trust climbed 1.97 percent Yangzijiang Shipbuilding skidded 1.94 percent, SembCorp Industries sank 1.84 percent, Keppel Corp dropped 0.88 percent, Singapore Press Holdings added 0.66 percent, Comfort DelGro shed 0.65 percent, United Overseas Bank lost 0.60 percent, DBS Group fell 0.52 percent, SingTel slid 0.36 percent, CapitaLand rose 0.34 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation eased 0.11 percent and Genting Singapore and SATS were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as stocks opens sharply higher on Friday and picked up steam as the day progressed, sending the major averages to their best closing levels in a month.

The Dow climbed 704.81 points or 2.99 percent to 24,242.49, while the NASDAQ gained 117.78 points or 1.38 percent to 8,650.14 and the S&P 500 jumped 75.01 points or 2.68 percent to 2,874.56. For the week, the Sow added 2.2 percent, the NASDAQ surged 6.1 percent and the S&P was up 3 percent.

The rally on Wall Street followed reports of promising early data related to a potential coronavirus treatment from Gilead Sciences (GILD). Healthcare publication STAT News also reported that the experimental Covid-19 treatment remdesivir is showing promise.

Traders shrugged off a report from the Conference Board showing its index of leading U.S. economic indicators registered the largest decline in its 60-year history in March.

Crude oil prices plummeted to an 18-year low on Friday as huge stockpile and continued concerns about the outlook for energy demand weighed heavily on the commodity. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended down $1.60 or 8 percent at $18.27 a barrel.

Closer to home, Singapore will see March numbers for consumer prices later today; in February, inflation was up 0.1 percent on month and 0.6 percent on year.

