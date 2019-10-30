Win Streak May Continue For Singapore Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has finished higher in four straight sessions, advancing more than 60 points or 2 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now rests just beneath the 3,210-point plateau and it's expected to extend its gains on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat after the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision as well as solid economic data. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets are tipped to follow the latter lead.

The STI finished modestly higher on Wednesday following gains from the financial shares and a mixed performance from the properties and industrials.

For the day, the index rose 10.88 points or 0.34 percent to finish at 3,207.92 after trading between 3,199.49 and 3,210.31. Volume was 1.06 billion shares worth 1.14 billion Singapore dollars. There were 200 gainers and 190 decliners.

Among the actives, Comfort DelGro plummeted 1.68 percent, while Singapore Technologies Engineering plunged 1.26 percent, DBS Group surged 1.26 percent, Genting Singapore soared 1.08 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation spiked 1.02 percent, Singapore Press Holdings tumbled 0.90 percent. Singapore Exchange skidded 0.88 percent, CapitaLand sank 0.83 percent, United Overseas Bank collected 0.76 percent, Thai Beverage climbed 0.55 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding shed 0.52 percent, CapitaLand Commercial Trust advanced 0.49 percent, SembCorp Industries accelerated 0.44 percent, Hongkong Land Holdings jumped 0.38 percent, Wilmar International added 0.27 percent and Keppel Corp, CapitaLand Mall Trust, Ascendas REIT, Mapletree Commercial Trust, SingTel and Golden Agri-Resources all were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as the major averages shook off a soft start on Wednesday and finished in the green.

The Dow added 115.27 points or 0.43 percent to 27,186.69, while the NADAQ gained 27.12 points or 0.33 percent to 8,303.98 and the S&P 500 rose 9.88 points or 0.33 percent to 3,046.77.

Stocks showed a lack of direction until the Fed announced its decision to lower interest rates for the third straight meeting, from 1.75 percent to 1.50 percent. Traders were unfazed by a change to the accompanying statement suggesting the Fed may put further monetary policy easing on hold.

In economic news, the Commerce Department said U.S. economic growth slowed less than expected in the third quarter, while payroll processor ADP said private sector employment increased more than anticipated in October.

Crude oil prices drifted lower and closed at their lowest levels in about a week on Wednesday after data showed a jump in U.S. crude inventories. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December ended down $0.48 or 0.9 percent at 55.06 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.