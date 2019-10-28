Win Streak May Continue For Singapore Bourse

(RTTNews) - Ahead of Monday's holiday for Deepavali, the Singapore stock market had moved higher in two straight sessions, advancing more than 40 points or 1.2 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now rests just above the 3,185-point plateau and it's looking at another green light again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is firm on continued optimism for a trade deal between the United States and China. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to follow suit.

The STI finished modestly higher on Friday following gains from the financial shares and industrials, while the property stocks were mixed.

For the day, the index advanced 16.66 points or 0.53 percent to finish at 3,185.53 after trading between 3,171.92 and 3,188.42. Volume was 1.09 billion shares worth 965.23 million Singapore dollars. There were 208 gainers and 176 decliners.

Among the actives, Singapore Exchange surged 6.88 percent, while SembCorp Industries soared 1.75 percent, Venture Corporation spiked 1.33 percent, Wilmar International accelerated 1.09 percent, SingTel jumped 0.93 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust tumbled 0.84 percent, CapitaLand Mall Trust skidded 0.76 percent, Ascendas REIT climbed 0.63 percent, Thai Beverage advanced 0.55 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering added 0.51 percent, Keppel Corp gained 0.44 percent, Comfort DelGro lost 0.41 percent, DBS Group collected 0.40 percent, United Overseas Bank rose 0.27 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation was up 0.19 percent and Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, Genting Singapore, CapitaLand Commercial Trust, Golden Agri-Resources, Singapore Press Holdings and CapitaLand all were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks moved mostly higher on Friday, with the S&P 500 touching a record closing high.

The Dow added 132.66 points or 0.49 percent to end at 27,090.72, while the NASDAQ gained 82.87 points or 1.01 percent to 8,325.99 and the S&P 500 rose 16.87 points or 0.56 percent to 3,039.42.

The strength on Wall Street came amid continued optimism about U.S.-China trade talks as well as news that the European Union has granted the U.K.'s request for a Brexit deadline extension. The move by the EU, which delays Brexit until January 31, was widely expected but still removes the risk of a damaging no-deal split on Thursday.

The end of a 40-day strike at auto giant General Motors (GM) added to the positive sentiment, as members of the United Auto Workers union approved a new four-year contract.

Crude oil prices retreated on Monday, snapping a four-day winning streak on worries about energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December ended down $0.85 or 1.5 percent at $55.81 a barrel.

Closer to home, Singapore will see September figures for producer prices later today; in August, producer prices were up 0.5 percent on month and down 6.1 percent on year.

