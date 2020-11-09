Win Streak May Continue For Malaysia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has finished higher in four straight sessions, advancing more than 65 points or 4.1 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just beneath the 1,525-point plateau and it's looking at another green light for Tuesday's trade.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly positive on hopes for a Covid-19 vaccine. The European markets were sharply higher and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The KLCI finished slightly higher on Monday following gains from the plantations and industrials, while the financials and rubber glove makers were mixed.

For the day, the index rose 4.68 points or 0.31 percent to finish at 1,524.32 after trading between 1,513.21 and 1,533.05. Volume was 11.708 billion shares worth 4.624 billion ringgit. There were 621 gainers and 533 decliners.

Among the actives, Petronas Dagangan surged 4.28 percent, while Malaysia Airports Holdings plummeted 4.20 percent, Maxis soared 2.91 percent, Digi.com spiked 2.75 percent, Petronas Chemicals accelerated 2.74 percent, IHH Healthcare jumped 2.47 percent, Genting plunged 2.29 percent, Press Metal perked 1.70 percent, CIMB Group tumbled 1.29 percent, Axiata skidded 1.25 percent, MISC climbed 1.02 percent, Maybank retreated 0.84 percent, PPB Group declined 0.73 percent, RHB Capital collected 0.69 percent, AMMB Holdings advanced 0.67 percent, Public Bank added 0.53 percent, Genting Malaysia gained 0.47 percent, IOI Corporation rose 0.45 percent, Sime Darby sank 0.40 percent, Sime Darby Plantations increased 0.39 percent, Tenaga Nasional dropped 0.39 percent, Dialog Group shed 0.26 percent, Top Glove fell 0.24 percent, Hartalega Holdings improved 0.11 percent and Kuala Lumpur Kepong was up 0.09 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is mixed as stocks skyrocketed to open Monday before giving ground as the day progressed and finished on opposite sides of the unchanged line.

The Dow surged 834.57 points or 2.95 percent to finish at 29,157.97, while the NASDAQ plummeted 181.45 points or 1.53 percent to end at 11,713.78 and the S&P 500 jumped 41.06 points or 1.17 percent to close at 3,550.50.

The early rally on Wall Street came following upbeat results from a phase 3 study of the coronavirus vaccine being developed by Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX).

The vaccine news added to positive sentiment generated in reaction to the weekend's news that Democratic candidate Joe Biden's is projected to win the presidential election.

However, President Donald Trump has refused to concede the race, alleging widespread voter fraud with no evidence and launching legal challenges in several key states.

The NASDAQ's slide came as traders moved money out of tech stocks that benefited from the coronavirus pandemic.

Crude oil prices rose sharply Monday as positive news about a potential coronavirus vaccine outweighed reports showing spikes in new infections. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December ended up $3.15 or 8.5 percent at $40.29 a barrel.

