Win Streak May Continue For Malaysia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has climbed higher in three straight sessions, gathering almost 15 points or 1 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,510-point plateau and it may add to its winnings.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat, with further bargain hunting expected amidst rising oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were sharply higher and the Asian bourses are tipped to also open in the green.

The KLCI finished slightly higher on Monday following mixed performance from the financial shares, glove makers and plantation stocks.

For the day, the index rose 2.52 points or 0.17 percent to finish at 1,511.66 after trading between 1,507.35 and 1,519.05. Volume was 5.174 billion shares worth 3.514 billion ringgit. There were 569 gainers and 458 decliners.

Among the actives, PPB Group surged 5.76 percent, while Hartalega Holdings soared 2.47 percent, MISC plummeted 2.44 percent, Genting plunged 1.83 percent, Malaysia Airports Holdings tanked 1.64 percent, RHB Capital tumbled 1.52 percent, Digi.com skidded 1.49 percent, AMMB Holdings retreated 1.36 percent, Dialog Group spiked 1.33 percent, Axiata declined 1.02 percent, Press Metal jumped 0.99 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong surrendered 0.97 percent, Sime Darby climbed 0.83 percent, Sime Darby Plantations gathered 0.60 percent, IHH Healthcare perked 0.57 percent, Genting Malaysia sank 0.48 percent, Tenaga Nasional dropped 0.37 percent, Top Glove shed 0.34 percent, CIMB Group advanced 0.33 percent, Maybank collected 0.28 percent, IOI Corporation added 0.22 percent, Petronas Chemicals gained 0.18 percent, Public Bank dipped 0.13 percent and Maxis was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as stocks moved sharply higher on Monday, extending gains from the previous session with broadly based support.

The Dow spiked 410.10 points or 1.51 percent to finish at 27,584.06, while the NASDAQ surged 203.96 points or 1.87 percent to end at 11,117.53 and the S&P 500 jumped 53.14 points or 1.61 percent to close at 3,351.60.

The strength on Wall Street followed a rally in the European markets, as traders picked up stocks at relatively reduced levels.

Traders seem to shrug off recent concerns about a surge in coronavirus cases and uncertainty about the U.S. presidential election.

The markets also benefitted from optimism about a new coronavirus bill after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said a new package is still possible. House Democrats plan to unveil a new $2.4 trillion coronavirus relief bill. The price tag is $1 trillion less than a stimulus package the House passed in May but may still be too high for Republicans.

Crude oil prices rose on Monday and the most active futures contract ended notably higher as optimism about a new U.S. coronavirus relief package helped ease concerns about energy demand and supported oil prices.

