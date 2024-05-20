Win Streak May Continue For Malaysia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has moved higher in three straight sessions, adding almost 25 points or 1.7 percent in that span. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now sits just above the 1,625-point plateau and it may add to its winnings again on Tuesday. The global forecast for the Asian markets is cautiously optimistic, with strength likely from the technology shares. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets are tipped to open to the upside. The KLCI finished modestly higher on Monday following gains from the financial shares, plantation stocks and telecoms. For the day, the index gained 10.88 points or 0.67 percent to finish at 1,627.50 after trading between 1,618.28 and 1,629.81. Among the actives, Axiata spiked 2.11 percent, while Celcomdigi soared 2.46 percent, CIMB Group gained 0.44 percent, Genting climbed 1.27 percent, Genting Malaysia improved 0.73 percent, IHH Healthcare increased 0.64 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong gathered 0.18 percent, Maxis accelerated 1.88 percent, Maybank collected 0.71 percent, MISC perked 0.12 percent, MRDIY tumbled 1.61 percent, Petronas Chemicals strengthened 1.29 percent, PPB Group rallied 1.32 percent, Press Metal surged 3.65 percent, QL Resources sank 0.30 percent, RHB Capital and Petronas Gas both added 0.55 percent, Sime Darby slumped 1.05 percent, Sime Darby Plantations rose 0.22 percent, Telekom Malaysia advanced 1.13 percent, Tenaga Nasional jumped 1.43 percent, YTL Corporation lost 0.26 percent and YTL Power, Public Bank, IOI Corporation and Hong Leong Bank were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is inconsistent as the major averages opened mixed on Monday and closed in the same fashion.

The Dow stumbled 196.82 points or 0.49 percent to finish at 39,806.77, while the NASDAQ jumped 108.91 points or 0.65 percent to close at a record high 16,794.88 and the S&P 500 rose 4.86 points or 0.09 percent to end at 5,308.13.

The advance by the NASDAQ reflected strength in the tech sector, with semiconductor stocks leading the way as the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index jumped by 2.2 percent to a two-month closing high.

Gold stocks also saw notable strength on the day, as the price of the precious metal reached a new record high, while banking stocks and telecom stocks moved to the downside.

The Dow was hit by profit taking after the index closed above 40,000 points for the first time on Friday.

Oil prices settled lower on Monday, weighed down by concerns the Federal Reserve will likely keep interest rates higher for a longer time. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures dropped to around $79.80, down $0.26 from the previous close.

