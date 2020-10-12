Win Streak May Continue For Indonesia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has finished higher in six straight sessions, advancing almost 170 points or 3.4 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now sits just above the 5,090-point plateau and it may add to its winnings again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat, with tech shares expected to lead the way higher. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourse were broadly higher and the Asian markets are tipped to follow the latter lead.

The JCI finished modestly higher on Monday following gains from the financial shares, cement companies and resource stocks.

For the day, the index climbed 39.44 points or 0.78 percent to finish at 5,093.10 after trading between 5,078.13 and 5,103.50.

Among the actives, Bank Mandiri climbed 1.35 percent, while Bank CIMB Niaga advanced 1.35 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia collected 0.65 percent, Bank Central Asia increased 1.39 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia rallied 1.27 percent, Indocement gained 0.93 percent, Semen Indonesia rose 0.27 percent, Indosat shed 0.48 percent, Indofood Suskes fell 0.35 percent, Astra Agro Lestari jumped 1.60 percent, Aneka Tambang spiked 1.96 percent, Vale Indonesia surged 6.78 percent, Timah perked 1.36 percent and Bumi Resources and Bank Danamon Indonesia were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as stocks moved sharply higher on Monday, extending the strong upward move seen in recent sessions and sending the major averages to their best closing levels in a month.

The Dow jumped 250.62 points or 0.88 percent to finish at 28,837.52, while the NASDAQ surged 296.32 points or 2.56 percent to end at 11,876.26 and the S&P 500 perked 57.09 points or 1.64 percent to close at 3,534.22.

Technology stocks led the markets higher, as reflected by the significant advance by the tech-heavy NASDAQ. Apple (AAPL) posted a standout gain, surging up by 6.4 percent, while Facebook (FB) and Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL) also moved notably higher.

Shares of Twitter (TWTR) also showed a strong move to the upside after Deutsche Bank upgraded its rating on the social media giant to Buy from Hold.

The markets also continued to benefit from optimism about a new stimulus bill even though House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said talks will remain at an impasse until serious issues with the Trump administration's latest proposal are resolved.

Crude oil prices declined sharply on Monday amid concerns over excess supply in the market and worries about a possible drop in energy demand due to rising coronavirus cases. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November were down $1.17 or 2.9 percent at $39.43 a barrel.

Closer to home, the central bank in Indonesia will conclude its monetary policy meeting today and then announce its decision on interest rates. The bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate steady at 4.00 percent.

