Win Streak May Continue For Indonesia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - Ahead of Monday's holiday for Independence Day, the Indonesia stock market had finished higher in five straight sessions, collecting more than 100 points or 2 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just beneath the 5,250-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild upside, particularly from the oil and technology stocks. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The JCI finished slightly higher on Friday as gains from the resource and food stocks were capped by weakness from the financial sector.

For the day, the index rose 8.44 points or 0.16 percent to finish at 5,247.69 after trading between 5,221.92 and 5,255.37.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia skidded 1.07 percent, while Bank Mandiri fell 0.41 percent, Bank CIMB Niaga shed 0.63 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia tumbled 1.48 percent, Indosat climbed 1.20 percent, Indocement advanced 1.06 percent, Semen Indonesia tanked 2.31 percent, Indofood Suskes rallied 1.38 percent, Astra Agro Lestari jumped 1.23 percent, Aneka Tambang spiked 1.95 percent, Vale Indonesia soared 2.81 percent, Timah surged 3.31 percent and Bumi Resources was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is split, with the NASDAQ and S&P remaining in the green all day on Monday, while the Dow spent the session in the red.

The Dow sank 86.11 points or 0.31 percent to finish at 27,844.91, while the NASDAQ spiked 110.42 points or 1.00 percent to end at 11,129.73 and the S&P 500 rose 9.14 points or 0.27 percent to close at 3,381.99.

The weakness from the Dow came from selling pressure on Boeing, financials and oil companies. The NASDAQ, as usual, got a lift from the technology stocks - particularly Tesla, with surged 11.20 percent on the day.

Meanwhile, with the U.S. Presidential election campaign heating up, President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden have aggressively ramped up their efforts to reach out to as many prospective voters as they can before polling on November 3.

The Democratic national convention in the United States began Monday, where Biden will formally become the candidate to challenge Trump in the November election.

In economic news, the New York Federal Reserve on Monday reported a much bigger than expected decrease by its index of regional manufacturing activity in August, while the National Association of Home Builders said homebuilder confidence matched a record high in August.

Oil prices shrugged off early weakness Monday to jump higher, recovering from news of output increase and demand drop. West Texas Intermediate crude futures jumped 57 cents, or 1.34 percent at $42.76 a barrel.

Closer to home, Indonesia will see Q2 results for its Business Tendency Index later today; in the previous three months, the index score was 104.82.

