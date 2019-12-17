Win Streak May Continue For Indonesia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has finished higher in three straight sessions, climbing more than 100 points or 1.7 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 6,240-point plateau and it's predicted to open to the upside again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests little movement, although inertia may promote mild support. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were slightly higher and the Asian markets figure to split the distance.

The JCI finished modestly higher on Monday as gains from the cement and food stocks were tempered by weakness from the resource shares and a mixed picture from the financials.

For the day, the index gained 32.76 points or 0.53 percent to finish at the daily high of 6,244.35 after moving as low as 6,205.63.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia plunged 3.30 percent, while Bank Central Asia spiked 2.20 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia collected 0.46 percent, Indosat shed 0.64 percent, Indocement climbed 1.14 percent, Semen Indonesia rose 0.20 percent, Indofood Suskes advanced 0.95 percent, Aneka Tambang lost 0.58 percent, Timah tumbled 2.87 percent and Vale Indonesia, Bumi Resources, Bank Mandiri and Bank Negara Indonesia were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic as the major averages were fairly lackluster on Tuesday, although they managed to inch higher to fresh record closing highs.

The Dow added 31.27 points or 0.11 percent to 28,267.16, while the NASDAQ gained 9.13 points or 0.10 percent to 8,823.36 and the S&P 500 rose 1.07 points or 0.03 percent to 3,192.52.

The choppy trading on Wall Street came as traders seemed reluctant to make any significant moves as they wait to determine the next catalyst that will drive the markets.

In the meantime, they seemed reluctant to cash in on recent strength in the markets amid the release of a batch of upbeat U.S. economic data as the Commerce Department reported a bigger than expected spike in housing starts in November.

A separate report from the Fed showed U.S. industrial production rebounded by more than expected last month.

The price of crude oil saw further upside on Tuesday, benefitting from optimism that the phase one U.S.-China trade deal will lead to an increase in energy demand. Crude for January delivery climbed $0.73 to a three-month closing high of $60.94 a barrel, rising for the fourth straight day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.