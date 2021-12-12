Win Streak May Continue For Indonesia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has finished higher in five straight sessions, gathering more than 110 points or 1.7 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now sits just above the 6,650-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to higher on easing virus concerns and support from crude oil. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets are tipped to follow the latter lead.

The JCI finished slightly higher on Friday following mixed performances from the financial shares and the resource stocks.

For the day, the index rose 8.99 points or 0.14 percent to finish at the daily high of 6,652.92 after trading as low as 6,605.42.

Among the actives, Bank CIMB Niaga collected 0.51 percent, while Bank Negara Indonesia skidded 0.73 percent, Bank Central Asia added 0.34 percent, Bank Mandiri tumbled 2.04 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia retreated 1.43 percent, Indosat plunged 4.58 percent, Semen Indonesia surrendered 1.87 percent, Indofood Suskes climbed 1.15 percent, United Tractors spiked 3.02 percent, Astra International was down 1.25 percent, Energi Mega Persada plummeted 6.67 percent, Bakrie Sumatera Plantations advanced 0.92 percent, Astra Agro Lestari shed 0.50 percent, Aneka Tambang fell 0.43 percent, Vale Indonesia lost 0.63 percent, Timah sank 0.64 percent, Bumi Resources jumped 1.47 percent and Bank Danamon Indonesia and Indocement were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as the major averages opened higher on Friday, ebbed towards the break but rebounded to finish firmly higher.

The Dow jumped 216.30 points or 0.60 percent to finish at 35.970.99, while the NASDAQ climbed 113.23 points or 0.73 percent to end at 15,630.60 and the S&P 500 gained 44.57 points or 0.95 percent to close at 4,712.02. For the week, the Dow spiked 4 percent, the NASDAQ climbed 3.6 percent and the S&P jumped 3.8 percent.

The strength on Wall Street came even after the Labor Department released a report showing U.S. consumer prices surged at the fastest annual rate of in nearly 40 years in November.

While the elevated rate of inflation may lead the Federal Reserve to accelerate the pace of tapering its asset purchases next week, traders seemed relieved that the price growth was not even faster.

A separate report from the University of Michigan showed consumer sentiment in the U.S. unexpectedly improved in early December.

Crude oil futures settled higher Friday on easing worries about the Omicron coronavirus variant's impact on global economic growth. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January ended higher by $0.73 or 1 percent at $71.67 a barrel. WTI crude futures gained 8.2 percent in the week, the best weekly returns since end August.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.