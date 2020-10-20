Win Streak May Continue For Hong Kong Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has finished higher in three straight sessions, surging more than 410 points or 1.7 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now rests just beneath the 24,570-point plateau and it's expected to extend its gains again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to higher on renewed optimism for economic stimulus in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The Hang Seng finished slightly higher on Tuesday as gains from the casinos and insurance companies were capped by weakness from the financials and oil companies.

For the day, the index added 27.28 points or 0.11 percent to finish at 24,569.54 after trading between 24,456.84 and 24,600.39.

Among the actives, China Mengniu Dairy surged 4.41 percent, while CNOOC plummeted 2.02 percent, Techtronic Industries soared 1.90 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) plunged 1.33 percent, Hang Lung Properties spiked 0.95 percent, Sands China and CSPC Pharmaceutical both accelerated 0.90 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China tumbled 0.87 percent, Alibaba Group jumped 0.74 percent, Sun Hung Kai Properties skidded 0.71 percent, WuXi Biologics climbed 0.70 percent, China Resources Land retreated 0.70 percent, CITIC declined 0.68 percent, Galaxy Entertainment gathered 0.68 percent, WH Group perked 0.65 percent, Hengan International advanced 0.55 percent, BOC Hong Kong sank 0.47 percent, AIA Group added 0.45 percent, Ping An Insurance gained 0.36 percent, China Life Insurance rose 0.32 percent, AAC Technologies shed 0.22 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas increased 0.18 percent, New World Development lost 0.13 percent, Power Assets fell 0.12 percent and China Mobile and Xiaomi Corporation were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks opened higher on Tuesday, fell from afternoon highs but still ended solidly in the green - cutting into the previous session's losses.

The Dow climbed 113.37 points or 0.40 percent to finish at 28,308.79, while the NASDAQ added 37.61 points or 0.33 percent to end at 11,516.49 and the S&P 500 gained 16.20 points or 0.47 percent to close at 3,443.12.

The rebound on Wall Street comes amid renewed optimism about lawmakers in Washington reaching an agreement on a new stimulus bill as Democrats and Republicans work to narrow their differences.

Reports that Moderna's coronavirus vaccine could be available for emergency use in December if it gets positive results from its interim trial next month further aided sentiment.

Crude oil futures moved higher on Tuesday on expectations of a drop in U.S. crude inventories and that OPEC and its allies will scale back production. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December ended up $0.64 or 1.6 percent at $41.70 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.