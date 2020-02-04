Win Streak May Continue For Hong Kong Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has climbed higher in back-to-back trading days, collecting more than 360 points or 1.4 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 26,675-point plateau and it figures to extend its gains on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly positive as investors continue to look for bargains after last week's heavy selling. The European and U.S. markets were sharply higher and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow suit.

The Hang Seng finished sharply higher on Tuesday following gains from the financials and oil and insurance companies, although the casinos weighed.

For the day, the index jumped 319.00 points or 1.21 percent to finish at 26,675.98 after trading between 26,491.66 and 26,730.26.

Among the actives, China Mengniu Dairy surged 4.62 percent, while Tencent Holdings soared 3.42 percent, China Resources Land spiked 3.36 percent, Galaxy Entertainment tumbled 2.26 percent, Techtronic Industries accelerated 2.23 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical jumped 2.23 percent, Ping An Insurance climbed 2.05 percent, Sands China skidded 1.97 percent, CITIC gathered 1.95 percent, New World Development perked 1.74 percent, China Life Insurance advanced 1.60 percent, Power Assets dropped 1.16 percent, CNOOC added 1.03 percent, AIA Group gained 0.96 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) rose 0.74 percent, WH Group increased 0.68 percent, AAC Technologies was up 0.61 percent, BOC Hong Kong added 0.58 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.57 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas gained 0.27 percent and Sino Land and China Mobile were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as stocks moved sharply higher on Tuesday, extending gains from the previous session after last week's selloff.

The Dow jumped 407.82 points or 1.44 percent to end at 28,807.63, while the NASDAQ surged 194.57 points or 2.10 percent to 9,467.57 and the S&P 500 climbed 48.67 points or 1.50 percent to 3,297.59.

The rally on Wall Street came as traders seem to expect China to announce additional stimulus measures to boost the economy amid the fallout from the coronavirus outbreak.

The coronavirus has now claimed 425 lives and infected more than 20,000 people in mainland China, with efforts to contain the outbreak expected to stifle the Chinese economy.

In economic news, the Commerce Department said new orders for U.S. manufactured goods spiked by more than anticipated in December.

Crude oil futures failed to hold early gains and settled lower on Tuesday, weighed by concerns over the outlook for energy demand amid the rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak in China. West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil futures ended down $0.50 or 1 percent at $49.61 a barrel.

