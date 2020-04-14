Win Streak May Continue For Hong Kong Bourse

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has moved higher in back-to-back trading days, gathering more than 460 points or 1.9 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now sits just above the 24,435-point plateau and it's looking at another solid lead for Wednesday's trade.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on easing coronavirus concerns. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were sharply higher and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The Hang Seng finished modestly higher on Tuesday following gains from the financials and insurance companies, while the casinos and oil companies were mixed.

For the day, the index climbed 135.07 points or 0.56 percent to finish at 24,435.40 after trading between 24,283.13 and 24,546.39.

Among the actives, AAC Technologies plummeted 3.21 percent, while Power Assets surged 3.07 percent, CNOOC plunged 2.69 percent, Hong Kong & China gas soared 2.56 percent, BOC Hong Kong spiked 1.45 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical tumbled 1.42 percent, Ping An Insurance accelerated 1.38 percent, CITIC skidded 1.38 percent, China Mengniu Dairy jumped 1.06 percent, Tencent Holdings and China Resources Land both climbed 0.92 percent, Sands China sank 0.82 percent, WH Group dropped 0.77 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) advanced 0.75 percent, Galaxy Entertainment gathered 0.73 percent, China Mobile perked 0.65 percent, AIA Group added 0.42 percent, China Life Insurance collected 0.38 percent, New World Development gained 0.22 percent, Sun Hung Kai Properties lost 0.18 percent and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as stocks opened sharply higher on Tuesday and picked up steam as the day progressed, sending the major averages to their best closing levels in a month.

The Dow jumped 558.99 points or 2.39 percent to finish at 23,949.76, while the NASDAQ surged 323.32 points or 3.95 percent to end at 8,515.74 and the S&P 500 spiked 84.43 points or 3.06 percent to 2,846.06.

The rally on Wall Street came as traders were heartened about signs of a flattening of the coronavirus curve after officials such as White House health advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo recently expressed cautious optimism about the pandemic.

Encouraging exports data out of China has also helped ease fears of the pandemic resulting in a deep global recession. Optimism over the upcoming earnings season also provided a lift.

Crude oil prices plummeted Tuesday as mounting concerns about a drop in energy demand due to the virus pandemic outweighed planned output cuts from OPEC and its allies. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended down $2.30 or 10.3 percent at $20.11 a barrel.

