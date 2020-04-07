Win Streak Likely To End For Thai Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market has finished higher in three straight sessions, climbing more than 110 points or 10 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just beneath the 1,215-point plateau although it's expected to see profit taking on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft thanks to plummeting crude oil prices, while profit taking is also likely on the docket. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets are predicted to follow the latter lead.

The SET finished sharply higher on Tuesday with gains across the board - especially from the financial shares and energy producers.

For the day, the index surged 76.11 points or 6.68 percent to finish at 1,214.95 after trading between 1,173.14 and 1,220.67. Volume was 15.304 billion shares worth 98.954 billion baht. There were 1,069 gainers and 384 decliners, with 252 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Thailand Airport skyrocketed 15.00 percent, while Asset World and BTS Group both surged 14.77 percent, Banpu added 8.70 percent, Bangkok Bank collected 4.96 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical gained 4.66 percent, Bangkok Expressway advanced 8.55 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods rose 2.97 percent, Kasikornbank climbed 9.12 percent, Krung Thai Bank gathered 6.19 percent, PTT perked 7.75 percent, PTT Exploration and Production soared 9.81 percent, PTT Global Chemical increased 3.40 percent, Siam Commercial Bank spiked 9.26 percent, Siam Concrete accelerated 5.11 percent, TMB Bank was up 7.59 percent and Advanced Info was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is slightly soft as stocks opened sharply higher on Tuesday but faded as the day progressed, sending the major averages slightly into the red.

The Dow eased 26.13 points or 0.12 percent to finish at 22,653.86, while the NASDAQ lost 25.98 points or 0.33 percent to 7,887.26 and the S&P 500 fell 4.27 points or 0.16 percent to end at 2,659.41.

The initial strength on Wall Street came as traders reacted to recent signs that the spread of the coronavirus is slowing in hot spots such as New York.

But buying interest waned shortly after the start of trading, however, with traders taking profits after seeing Monday's strong rally as overdone.

Crude oil futures ended sharply lower Tuesday after the Energy Information Administration lowered its forecast for crude oil prices for the year. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended down $2.45 or 9.4 percent at $23.63 a barrel.

