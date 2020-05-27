Win Streak Likely To Continue For Taiwan Shares

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has moved higher in three straight sessions, gathering almost 200 points or 1.9 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just shy of the 11,015-point plateau and it's looking at another green light for Thursday's trade.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on optimism for reopening economies and the possibility of further stimulus. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The TSE finished slightly higher on Wednesday following gains from the financial shares, losses from the cement companies and a mixed picture from the technology stocks.

For the day, the index added 17.45 points or 0.16 percent to finish at 11,014.66 after trading between 10,972.25 and 11,069.72.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial collected 0.63 percent, while Mega Financial rose 0.16 percent, CTBC Financial perked 0.75 percent, Fubon Financial increased 0.47 percent, First Financial jumped 1.35 percent, E Sun Financial was up 0.19 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company added 0.34 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation shed 0.66 percent, Hon Hai Precision gained 0.67 percent, Largan Precision skidded 1.15 percent, Catcher Technology lost 0.46 percent, MediaTek advanced 0.98 percent, Formosa Plastic fell 0.58 percent, Asia Cement sank 1.13 percent and Taiwan Cement slid 0.35 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is firm as stocks moved mostly higher on Wednesday and ended solidly in the green to hit multi-month closing highs.

The Dow surged 553.16 points or 2.21 percent to finish at 25,548.27, while the NASDAQ added 72.14 points or 0.77 percent to end at 9,412.36 and the S&P 500 gained 44.36 points or 1.48 percent to close at 3,036.13.

The strength on Wall Street came as traders continued to express optimism about a quick economic recovery as the country reopens following the coronavirus lockdown.

Adding to the positive sentiment was news that the European Commission plan to launch a massive recovery fund for the euro region to help limit the damage inflicted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Crude oil prices drifted lower on Wednesday as worries about energy demand outlook resurfaced due to rising tensions between the U.S. and China. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for July sank $1.54 or 4.5 percent at $32.81 a barrel.

Closer to home, Taiwan will see May figures for its consumer confidence index later today; in April, the index score was 73.39.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.