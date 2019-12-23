Win Streak Likely To Continue For Malaysia Bourse

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has finished higher in back-to-back trading days, collecting almost 20 points or 1.2 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just beneath the 1,615-point plateau and it may extend its gains on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild upside on growing optimism for improved trade. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were modestly higher and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The KLCI finished slightly higher on Monday following gains from the financials and a mixed picture from the plantations and telecoms.

For the day, the index rose 4.00 points or 0.25 percent to finish at 1,614.18 after trading between 1,601.23 and 1,615.11. Volume was 2 billion shares worth 1.5 billion ringgit. There were 432 gainers and 424 decliners.

Among the actives, IOI Corporation plummeted 4.56 percent, while Petronas Chemicals plunged 2.23 percent, MISC surged 1.91 percent, Malaysia Airports Holdings soared 1.84 percent, Genting accelerated 1.33 percent, Tenaga Nasional spiked 1.20 percent, Public Bank collected 1.11 percent, Top Globe tumbled 0.83 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong jumped 0.81 percent, Sime Darby Plantations climbed 0.75 percent, Axiata gathered 0.71 percent, PPB Group dropped 0.70 percent, Dialog Group perked 0.58 percent, AMMB Holdings sank 0.51 percent, Sime Darby shed 0.43 percent, Hartalega Holdings lost 0.36 percent, IHH Healthcare fell 0.35 percent, RHB Capital added 0.35 percent, Genting Malaysia gained 0.31 percent, Press Metal rose 0.21 percent and Hong Leong Financial, CIMB Group, Maybank and Digi.com were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as stocks moved modestly higher on Monday, extending recent gains and sending the major averages to fresh record closing highs.

The Dow added 96.44 points or 0.34 percent to finish at 28,551.53, while the NASDAQ rose 20.69 points or 0.23 percent to 8,945.65 and the S&P 500 gained 2.79 points or 0.09 percent to 3,224.01.

The continued strength on Wall Street came on the heels of news that China's Finance Ministry has announced plans to lower tariffs on a range of products, including frozen pork, pharmaceuticals and some high-tech components.

Trading activity remained relatively subdued, however, with some traders looking to get a head start on the Christmas holiday.

In economic news, the Commerce Department saw an unexpected slump in durable goods orders, and it also noted a significant increase in U.S. new home sales in November.

Crude oil futures ended higher on Monday, although gains were marginal as traders refrained from big moves ahead of upcoming Christmas and New Year holidays. West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil futures for February ended up $0.08 at $60.52 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.