Win Streak Expected To End For Thai Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market has finished higher in three straight sessions, advancing more than 40 points or 3.2 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just beneath the 1,300-point plateau although it's due for profit taking on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft on concerns of a second wave of the Covid-19 virus. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are expected to follow that lead.

The SET finished modestly higher on Tuesday following gains from the financial shares and energy producers.

For the day, the index climbed 12.39 points or 0.96 percent to finish at 1,299.69 after trading between 1,283.87 and 1,301.88. Volume was 12.124 billion shares worth 59.394 billion baht. There were 765 gainers and 508 decliners, with 369 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info skidded 1.55 percent, while Thailand Airport climbed 1.67 percent, Asset World jumped 1.96 percent, Banpu skyrocketed 14.41 percent, Bangkok Bank shed 0.77 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical advanced 1.01 percent, Bangkok Expressway gained 1.03 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods soared 3.64 percent, Kasikornbank dropped 0.88 percent, Krung Thai Bank collected 0.97 percent, PTT perked 2.11 percent, PTT Exploration and Production gathered 1.20 percent, PTT Global Chemical spiked 1.85 percent, Siam Commercial Bank dipped 0.37 percent, Siam Concrete added 0.88 percent and TMB Bank and BTS Group were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly negative as stocks were lackluster for much of Tuesday's trade before heading firmly south late in the day.

The Dow tumbled 457.21 points or 1.89 percent to finish at 23,764.78, while the NASDAQ plunged 189.79 points or 2.06 percent to 9,002.55 and the S&P 555 sank 60.60 points or 2.05 percent to end at 2,870.12.

The late-day pullback on Wall Street may have reflected renewed coronavirus concerns after Dr. Anthony Fauci warned of "suffering and death" if the country reopens prematurely.

Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, and other members of the White House coronavirus task force testified before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee. Fauci told the committee a vaccine is essential to stopping the spread of the coronavirus but noted a usable vaccine will not be ready in the near term.

Crude oil prices jumped on Tuesday as traders created fresh long positions on hopes output cuts by major producers will help offset concerns about the outlook for energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended up $1.64 or 6.8 percent at $25.78 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.