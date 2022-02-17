Win Streak Expected To End For Taiwan Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has moved higher in back-to-back sessions, improving more than 315 points or 1.7 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just above the 18,265-point plateau although it may run out of steam on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests consolidation on geopolitical concerns focused on Russia and Ukraine, as well as sinking crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow suit.

The TSE finished modestly higher on Thursday as gains from the cement companies and technology stocks were tempered by weakness from the plastics and a mixed picture from the financials.

For the day, the index gained 37.10 points or 0.20 percent to finish at 18,268.57 after trading between 18,190.24 and 18,330.63.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company both eased 0.15 percent, while Mega Financial collected 0.52 percent, CTBC Financial increased 0.89 percent, Fubon Financial gathered 0.51 percent, First Financial climbed 0.95 percent, E Sun Financial lost 0.49 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation added 0.55 percent, Hon Hai Precision gained 0.47 percent, Largan Precision improved 0.71 percent, Catcher Technology rose 0.33 percent, Delta Electronics advanced 0.97 percent, Formosa Plastic sank 0.94 percent, Nan Ya Plastic dipped 0.11 percent, Asia Cement perked 0.66 percent, Taiwan Cement jumped 0.96 percent and MediaTek was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly negative as the major averages opened lower and accelerated deeper into the red as the session progressed.

The Dow plummeted 622.24 points or 1.78 percent to finish at 34,312.03, while the NASDAQ plunged 407.38 points or 2.88 percent to close at 13,716.72 and the S&P 500 tumbled 94.75 points or 2.12 percent to end at 4,380.26.

The sell-off on Wall Street came amid renewed geopolitical concerns as the Biden administration is describing a Russian invasion of Ukraine as imminent. Adding to the concerns, the State Department said Russia has expelled the deputy chief of the U.S. diplomatic mission in Moscow.

Negative sentiment may also have been generated by a Labor Department report showing a rebound in initial jobless claims last week. The Commerce Department also said new residential construction in the U.S. pulled back sharply in January.

Oil prices declined sharply Thursday on reports talks in Vienna to revive the Iranian nuclear deal are nearing their conclusion. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March ended lower by $1.90 or 2 percent at $91.76 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.