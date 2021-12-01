Win Streak Expected To End For Taiwan Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has climbed higher in back-to-back sessions, gathering more than 250 points or 1.5 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just above the 17,585-point plateau although the rally may stall on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft on lockdown concerns resulting from the Omicron strain of COVID-19. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were sharply lower and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The TSE finished modestly higher on Wednesday following gains from the technology and cement companies, while the financials came in mixed.

For the day, the index advanced 158.23 points or 0.91 percent to finish at 17,585.99 after trading between 17,374.59 and 17,626.21.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial eased 0.17 percent, while Mega Financial dipped 0.15 percent, CTBC Financial strengthened 1.84 percent, Fubon Financial climbed 1.37 percent, First Financial rallied 2.16 percent, E Sun Financial spiked 2.23 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company added 0.67 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation soared 5.18 percent, Hon Hai Precision jumped 1.93 percent, Largan Precision gained 0.50 percent, Catcher Technology tanked 2.26 percent, MediaTek surged 5.45 percent, Delta Electronics advanced 0.78 percent, Formosa Plastic perked 1.46 percent, Asia Cement rose 0.83 percent and Taiwan Cement gathered 1.30 percent.

The lead from Wall Street ends up broadly negative as the major averages opened sharply higher on Wednesday but then plummeted deep into the red in the final hour of trade.

The Dow plunged 461.68 points or 1.34 percent to finish at 34,022.04, while the NASDAQ tumbled 283.64 points or 1.83 percent to close at 15,254.05 and the S&P 500 sank 53.96 points or 1.18 percent to end at 4,513.04.

The substantial downturn on Wall Street came after the Center for Disease Control and Prevention revealed the first confirmed case of Covid-19 caused by the new Omicron variant has been detected in the U.S.

"The individual, who was fully vaccinated and had mild symptoms that are improving, is self-quarantining and has been since testing positive," the CDC said. "All close contacts have been contacted and have tested negative."

Traders largely shrugged off the latest U.S. economic news, including a report from payroll processor ADP showing that private sector employment increased more than expected in November. Also, the Institute for Supply Management said manufacturing activity grew at a slightly faster rate last month.

Crude oil prices showed a strong move to the upside in early trading on Wednesday but came under pressure over the course of the session on news of the Omicron case. Crude for January delivery slumped $0.61 or 0.9 percent $65.57 a barrel, its lowest closing level in three months.

