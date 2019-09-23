Win Streak Expected To End For South Korea Shares

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has climbed higher in 12 straight sessions, accelerating almost 120 points or 6 percent along the way. The KOSPI remains just above the 2,090-point plateau although it may run out of steam on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild consolidation on continuing concerns over the world economy. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mixed and flat and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The KOSPI finished barely higher on Monday as gains from the automobile producers were offset by weakness from the financial shares and a mixed picture from the technology stocks.

For the day, the index added 0.18 points or 0.01 percent to finish at 2,091.70 after trading between 2,085.60 and 2,095.54. Volume was 409 million shares worth 3.9 trillion won. There were 433 decliners and 374 gainers.

Among the actives, KB Financial lost 0.90 percent, while Hana Financial tumbled 1.49 percent, Samsung Electronics added 0.20 percent, LG Electronics skidded 1.21 percent, LG Display plunged 2.40 percent, SK Hynix advanced 0.73 percent, POSCO sank 1.28 percent, SK Telecom climbed 1.05 percent, KEPCO soared 3.13 percent, Hyundai Motors spiked 2.70 percent, Kia Motors surged 5.45 percent and Shinhan Financial was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is of no help as stocks showed a lack of direction on Monday, bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before ending mixed.

The Dow added 14.92 points or 0.06 percent to 26,949.99, while the NASDAQ lost 5.21 points or 0.06 percent to 8,112.46 and the S&P 500 fell 0.29 points or 0.01 percent to 2,991.78.

The lackluster performance on Wall Street came as traders continued to express uneasiness about the global economic outlook following the release of disappointing European economic data.

Waning optimism about a potential U.S.-China trade deal also weighed on the markets after the Chinese cut short a visit to the U.S. last week and President Donald Trump indicated he is not in a hurry to reach an agreement.

Crude oil futures settled higher on Monday due to possible drop in crude oil supply following recent attacks on Saudi oil facilities. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November ended up $0.55 or 1 percent at $58.64 a barrel.

