Win Streak Expected To End For Indonesia Shares

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has moved higher in back-to-back trading days, gathering more than 75 points or 1.2 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now sits just above the 6,350-point plateau although it figures to run out of steam on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft on lingering bond yield concerns, although technology and oil stocks may offer support. The European markets were down and the U.S bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The JCI finished slightly higher on Friday following gains from the cement stocks, weakness from the resource companies and a mixed picture from the financial sector.

For the day, the index rose 8.33 points or 0.13 percent to finish at the daily high of 6,356.16 after trading as low as 6,307.10.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia tanked 3.17 percent, while Bank CIMB Niaga collected 0.45 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia dropped 1.99 percent, Bank Central Asia gained 0.82 percent, Bank Mandiri fell 0.37 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia lost 1.89 percent, Indosat added 0.76 percent, Telkom Indonesia eased 0.29 percent, Indocement skyrocketed 6.77 percent, Semen Indonesia surged 3.74 percent, Indofood Suskes soared 3.17 percent, United Tractors advanced 0.81 percent, Astra International improved 0.87 percent, Astra Agro Lestari tumbled 1.81 percent, Aneka Tambang retreated 1.75 percent, Vale Indonesia declined 1.96 percent, Timah surrendered 2.70 percent and Bumi Resources jumped 1.64 percent.

The lead from Wall Street continues to be inconsistent, with only the tech-heavy NASDAQ moving higher on Friday.

The Dow tumbled 234.33 points or 0.71 percent to finish at 32,627.97, while the NASDAQ jumped 99.07 points or 0.76 percent to end at 13,215.24 and the S&P eased 2.36 points or 0.06 percent to close at 3,913.10. For the week, the Dow fell 0.5 percent, the NASDAQ and S&P both slid 0.8 percent.

The rebound by the NASDAQ came as traders look to pick up technology stocks at reduced levels following the 3 percent nosedive by the tech-heavy index on Thursday.

Traders also kept a close eye on activity in the bond market after a spike in treasury yields on Thursday, although yields spent much of the session lingering near the unchanged line.

Financial stocks also moved to the downside after the Federal Reserve said a temporary change to the supplementary leverage ratio, or SLR, for depository institutions will expire as scheduled at the end of this month.

Crude oil futures closed higher on Friday, rebounding after five successive days of losses, but still ended with a sharp weekly loss. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended up $1.42 or 2.4 percent at $61.42 a barrel.

