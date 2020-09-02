Win Streak Expected To Continue For South Korea Shares

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has finished higher in two straight sessions, advancing almost 40 points or 1.8 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just beneath the 2,365-point plateau and it's looking at another green light for Thursday's trade.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive on optimism for a global recovery, despite a rising number of coronavirus cases. The European and U.S. markets were sharply higher and the Asian bourses are also tipped to open in the green.

The KOSPI finished modestly higher on Wednesday as gains from the financials were sapped by weakness from the automobile producers and chemical companies. Technology shares were mixed.

For the day, the index gained 14.82 points or 0.63 percent to finish at 2,364.37 after trading between 2,341.29 and 2,369.57. Volume was 1.4 billion shares worth 15.5 trillion won. There were 590 gainers and 245 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial collected 0.50 percent, while KB Financial advanced 0.80 percent, Samsung Electronics added 0.37 percent, LG Electronics skidded 1.37 percent, SK Hynix gained 0.40 percent, Samsung SDI sank 0.55 percent, LG Chem eased 0.13 percent, Lotte Chemical tumbled 3.22 percent, S-Oil increased 0.70 percent, SK Innovation fell 0.34 percent, POSCO perked 0.80 percent, SK Telecom rose 0.21 percent, KEPCO dropped 0.70 percent, Hyundai Motors tanked 2.22 percent, Kia Motors tumbled 2.20 percent and Hana Financial was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is solid as stocks moved higher on Wednesday, extending gains from the previous session.

The Dow surged 454.84 points or 1.59 percent to finish at 29,100.50, while the NASDAQ spiked 116.78 points or 0.98 percent to end at 12,056.44 and the S&P 500 jumped 54.19 points or 1.54 percent to close at 3,580.84.

The continued strength on Wall Street reflected recent upward momentum, which has propelled stocks higher over the past several weeks. The NASDAQ and S&P 500 again hit new record highs, while the Dow reached its best levels in over six months.

Traders continue to express optimism about the economy recovering from the coronavirus-induced slowdown, although some analysts have suggested the markets may be getting ahead of themselves.

In economic news, payroll processor ADP noted weaker than expected private sector job growth in August. Also, the Federal Reserve's Beige Book noted economic activity in the U.S. has increased over the past several weeks, but the gains were described as generally modest.

Crude oil futures settled sharply lower Wednesday on worries about a drop in gasoline demand and data showing a surge in oil production by OPEC members. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for October ended down $1.25 or 2.9 percent at $41.51 a barrel.

