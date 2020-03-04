Win Streak Expected To Continue For South Korea Shares

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has climbed higher in three straight sessions, advancing more than 70 points or 3.6 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just beneath the 2,060-point plateau and it figures to extend its gains on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on optimism over the political landscape in the United States. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses figure to follow suit.

The KOSPI finished sharply higher on Wednesday following gains from the financial shares, steel producers and technology stocks.

For the day, the index jumped 45.18 points or 2.24 percent to finish at 2,059.33 after trading between 2,005.81 and 2,063.59.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial spiked 3.43 percent, while KB Financial jumped 2.23 percent, Hana Financial advanced 1.83 percent, Samsung Electronics accelerated 3.61 percent, LG Chem added 1.42 percent, SK Hynix climbed 1.62 percent, POSCO perked 1.04 percent, Hyundai Steel rose 1.88 percent, SK Telecom surged 6.04 percent, KEPCO gained 2.12 percent, Hyundai Motors shed 0.44 percent, Kia Motors gathered 2.44 percent and LG Electronics was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as stocks moved sharply higher on Wednesday, accelerating as the day progressed.

The Dow jumped 1,173.45 points or 4.53 percent to end at 27,090.86, while the NASDAQ spiked 334.00 points or 3.85 percent to 9,018.09 and the S&P 500 surged 126.75 points or 4.22 percent to 3,130.12.

The rebound on Wall Street came after former Vice President Joe Biden performed much better than expected in the Super Tuesday contests, including an upset victory over Senator Bernie Sanders in delegate-rich Texas. Biden is seen as likely to be a much more pro-business president than the very liberal Sanders.

In economic news, the Institute for Supply Management said service sector growth expanded to a one-year high in February, while payroll processor ADP said private sector employment increased by more than expected in February.

Crude oil futures drifted lower on Wednesday ahead of the meeting of OPEC and its allies in Vienna this week. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended down $0.40 or 0.9 percent at $46.78 a barrel.

Closer to home, South Korea will provide January data for current account later this morning; in December, the current account balance showed a surplus of $4.33 billion.

