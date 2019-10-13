Win Streak Expected To Continue For Malaysia Shares

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has finished higher in back-to-back sessions, adding more than 5 points or 0.3 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,555-point plateau and it's got another green light for Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on growing optimism over an end to the trade dispute between the United States and China. The European and U.S. markets were sharply higher on Friday and the Asian markets are expected to open in similar fashion.

The KLCI finished modestly higher on Friday following gains from the telecoms and mixed performances from the financial shares and plantations.

For the day, the index rose 4.97 points or 0.32 percent to finish at 1,556.84 after trading between 1,550.96 and 1,558.26. Volume was 2.3 billion shares worth 1.6 billion ringgit. There were 542 gainers and 305 decliners.

Among the actives, MISC surged 2.99 percent, while Malaysia Airports Holdings soared 1.86 percent, Tenaga Nasional spiked 1.61 percent, Maxis plummeted 1.10 percent, Digi.com accelerated 1.08 percent, Sime Darby plunged 0.88 percent, RHB Capital tumbled 0.71 percent, Petronas Chemicals jumped 0.70 percent, Genting Malaysia climbed 0.66 percent, Maybank collected 0.60 percent, AMMB Holdings advanced 0.52 percent, Public Bank skidded 0.52 percent, Axiata added 0.47 percent, Top Glove dropped 0.46 percent, Sime Darby Plantations gained 0.43 percent, Dialog Group rose 0.29 percent, IOI Corporation shed 0.24 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong lost 0.19 percent, Genting rose 0.18 percent and Hong Leong Financial, PPB Group, Hartalega Holdings and CIMB Group were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as stocks moved sharply higher on Friday, extending recent gains.

The Dow jumped 319.92 points or 1.21 percent to finish at 26,816.59, while the NASDAQ spiked 106.26 points or 1.34 percent to 8,057.04 and the S&P 500 climbed 32.14 points or 1.09 percent to 2,970.27. For the week, the Dow and NASDAQ rose 0.9 percent, while the S&P added 0.6 percent.

The rally on Wall Street came as traders expressed continued optimism about U.S.-China trade talks, with President Donald Trump announcing late in the trading day that the two economic powers have reached a "very substantial phase one deal."

Trump said the agreement would take about three weeks to write and would likely be signed by both sides by the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Chile in November.

Crude oil prices rose sharply on Friday on supply concerns after an Iranian oil tanker exploded in the Red Sea after being hit by missiles launched from Saudi Arabia. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for November ended up $1.15 or 2.2 percent at $54.70 a barrel.

