Win Streak Expected To Continue For China Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The China stock market has ticked higher in two straight sessions, gathering almost a dozen points or 0.4 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index remains just above the 2,905-point plateau and it's expected to open higher again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild upside on cautious optimism for a trade deal between the United States and China. The European markets were mixed and flat and the U.S. markets were slightly higher - and the Asian bourses figure to split the difference.

The SCI finished barely higher on Tuesday following mixed performances from the financial shares and oil and insurance companies.

For the day, the index gained 0.89 points or 0.03 percent to finish at 2,907.06 after trading between 2,897.93 and 2,915.04. The Shenzhen Composite Index added 5.19 points or 0.32 percent to end at 1,605.64.

Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.34 percent, while Bank of China added 0.55 percent, China Merchants Bank skidded 1.59 percent, China Life Insurance climbed 1.39 percent, Ping An Insurance eased 0.12 percent, PetroChina dropped 0.88 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) rose 0.20 percent, China Shenhua Energy shed 0.79 percent, Gemdale dipped 0.12 percent, Poly Developments lost 0.54 percent, China Vanke sank 1.05 percent, CITIC Securities retreated 0.46 percent, Jiangxi Copper was down 0.78 percent and China Construction Bank was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is mildly positive as stocks moved higher again on Tuesday, sending the major averages to fresh record closing highs.

The Dow added 62.80 points or 0.22 percent to 28,129.27, while the NASDAQ gained 18.66 points or 0.22 percent to 8,651.15 and the S&P 500 rose 7.51 points or 0.24 percent to 3,141.15.

The modest strength on Wall Street reflected recent upward momentum amid persistent optimism the U.S. and China will ultimately reach a trade agreement.

However, traders seemed reluctant to make more significant moves, with some looking to get a head start on Thursday's Thanksgiving Day holiday.

In economic news, the Conference Board noted a continued and unexpected drop in consumer confidence in November. Also, the Commerce Department said new home sales pulled back from an upwardly revised level in October.

Crude oil prices moved modestly higher on Tuesday, extending gains from the previous session on optimism that the U.S.-China will ultimately reach an agreement to end their long-running trade dispute. Crude for January delivery climbed $0.40 to $58.41 a barrel.

Closer to home, China will provide October numbers for industrial profits later today; in September, profits were down 5.3 percent on year.

