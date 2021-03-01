WIN Spotlight: Susannah Haisley on Feeling Heard

In honor of Women’s History Month, we interviewed members of our WIN (Women In Nasdaq) network about their roles, diverse backgrounds, the impact of the employee resource group (ERG) and what it means to be an ally of the Women Community. We spoke with Susannah Haisley, Client Success Manager, Boutique Asset Managers at eVestment, a Nasdaq company. Susannah also serves as the Atlanta WIN Chapter Ambassador.

Tell us about your role at Nasdaq.

I am a member of eVestment’s Client Success Team, helping lead strategy for our emerging asset manager segment. I build and manage long-term partnerships with 130+ asset management clients and drive efforts to ensure clients realize the full value and satisfaction of their subscriptions while having an amazing client experience.

Why did you decide to join WIN?

Working in an industry that’s been historically driven by white men, WIN offers me an opportunity to grow and develop as a woman in FinTech. I’m able to leverage WIN to build my network and foster mentor relationships with other successful women/supporters of women in the space.

How would you describe the employee resource group to a new employee?

WIN offers a safe space to grow both personally and professionally via its variety of events, networking, and other resources. It offers a fabulous opportunity to connect with women located in my local area as well as others globally who work for Nasdaq.

What’s your favorite memory while being a part of the employee network?

I absolutely loved the session hosted earlier this month co-sponsored by WIN/GLOBE that featured Mellody Hobson. Having the opportunity to hear Adena interview Mellody (both just such inspirational women) was such a great use of an hour. I could have listened to them talk all day!

How can people outside of the WIN network be a good ally for women in the tech and business industries?

Candidly, one of the greatest struggles I experience as a woman in the workplace (I don’t think this is particular to this industry) is feeling heard. I’ve been in many meetings where I feel talked over or disregarded. Those experiences are hard to forget. Having an ally there to ensure everyone gets the opportunity to speak is important. If there’s a reason we are all included in the meeting invite, all of us likely have something valuable to add.

What is your goal while being a member of WIN this year?

I have the privilege of serving as the Atlanta WIN chapter ambassador, so a few of my main goals in working with both the Atlanta chapter committee as well as the broader Nasdaq WIN community are 1) to create a true feeling of family and a sense of belonging for our members in this remote environment and 2) to spotlight members’ unique stories and backgrounds to foster stronger relationships.

In what ways can companies support their women employees, both professionally and as they work from home?

Nasdaq does a great job with this, but it’s important to ensure there’s a diverse group of people at the table making decisions around employee benefits and policies.

