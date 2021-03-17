WIN Spotlight: Sharon Sim on Helping Others to be Successful

In honor of Women’s History Month, we interviewed members of our WIN (Women In Nasdaq) network about their roles, diverse backgrounds, the impact of the employee resource group (ERG) and what it means to be an ally of the Women Community. We spoke with Sharon Sim, Senior HR Business Partner at Nasdaq.

Tell us about your role at Nasdaq.

I’m the People Strategy Partner for Australia. In my role, I work with senior leaders, managers and HR centres of expertise to deliver Nasdaq’s people strategy.

I support HR program delivery, employee engagement, performance management, leadership and employee development and organisation change management for employees in primarily Global Technology, Corporate Platforms and Market Technology teams.

Why did you decide to join WIN?

A highlight of my career has been leading diversity and inclusion programs at one of my previous companies. When I joined Nasdaq, I wanted to continue contributing to a focus on growing diversity, inclusion and belonging in organisations.

How would you describe the Employee Resource Group to a new employee?

Being a member of WIN is an opportunity to expand your network, learn from others and gain a different perspective. There’s also a lot of fun and interesting events.

What’s your favorite memory while being a part of the employee network?

During a work trip in India, I was invited to be part of a panel discussion for the Bangalore WIN group. It was an amazing experience to connect and share stories with women from another Nasdaq office.

How can people outside of the WIN network be a good ally for women in the tech and business industries?

I’ve been fortunate to have received the benefit of good advice, feedback and backing from some incredible women and men.

Great allies show interest in helping others to be successful. They have a desire to educate themselves and to challenge their own thinking and biases.

What is your goal while being a member of WIN this year?

For 2021, I want to focus on enhancing the four pillars of WIN (Networking, Belonging, Professional Development and Partnership) and growing the network member base in Sydney. I’d also like to see more men join WIN.

In what ways can companies support their women employees, both professionally and as they work from home?

Companies can support women professionally by ensuring that they are engaged in decision-making at all levels and by encouraging formal and informal mentoring relationships.

Flexible working is important to women, especially while working from home, but flexible work is not a want that’s exclusive to mothers. To be inclusive, it’s essential to recognise that women are diverse people and to embrace the many different reasons for desiring better work-life balance.

