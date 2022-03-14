WIN Spotlight: Martina Rejsjo on Challenging the Status Quo for a Sustainable Tomorrow

In honor of Women’s History Month, we interviewed members of our WIN (Women In Nasdaq) network about their roles, diverse backgrounds, the impact of the employee resource group (ERG) and what it means to be an ally of the women community. We spoke with Martina Rejsjo, Vice President of MarketWatch at Nasdaq, about supporting women to achieve common goals.

Please tell us about your role as Head of Surveillance of Nasdaq’s North America Equities. What does it entail?

My role is to ensure fair and orderly trading on the Nasdaq equity markets. This includes actively monitoring for insider trading and manipulation and referring suspicious activity to regulatory authorities. It also entails reviewing listed companies’ material news disclosures to decide if a trading halt is needed for the public to have time to review the disclosure and make informed trading decisions based on the news and review of clearly erroneous transactions to determine if a trade should be canceled in order to protect investors and the integrity of the equity markets.

What is one behavioral and one technical skill you think is essential for a successful career in the capital markets and in tech?

One behavioral skill that is important is to have an open mind and be aware that the capital markets are constantly changing and that you need to change with them. New technology is constantly challenging the way the markets operate, and it is important to be agile and adapt. The markets are very data-driven, so an important technical skill is to be able to analyze big data. Basic programming language is a skill that I think will be increasingly important.

Separately, you are also a mentor through Nasdaq’s Women in Nasdaq employee network. What inspired you to become a mentor, and what are some of your own learnings through WIN?

I think mentor opportunities are important for your own personal growth. Both roles - mentor and mentee - are equally important. As a mentee, you are able to formulate your thoughts around where you want your growth and professional career to go. As a mentor, you get the benefit of sharing gained insights and being a ball plank for a new generation. Even as a mentor, you continue developing your own growth and emotional intelligence by connecting over generations and or different business lines. Constant knowledge sharing and exchange of views are key to continuous growth, and I love to have contact with my mentees even after the program ends to see where they end up in their careers.

What is your advice for the next generation of women trying to pursue a career in your industry?

First of all, have an interest in what you are doing, that will give you an advantage by more naturally absorbing information and knowledge. Secondly, don’t be afraid of taking on new responsibilities and trying out different areas within the industry. All exposure is good and will give you a great foundation to stand on. Utilize networks, and don’t be afraid to ask questions!

How does female empowerment in the tech and finance industry lead to a more sustainable tomorrow?

In order to transform you need diversified input, there is a report from Harvard Business School that concluded that “the more similar the investment partners, the lower their investments’ performance.” I think that statement well capture where we would be if we are not empowering women to become part of forming tomorrow. By bringing in more women in leadership roles, you will get a different perspective and a challenge of the status quo that will lead to growth and transformation.

