WIN Spotlight: Laura DeLorenzo on Building Partnerships

In honor of Women’s History Month, we interviewed members of our WIN (Women In Nasdaq) network about their roles, diverse backgrounds, the impact of the employee resource group (ERG) and what it means to be an ally of the Women Community. We spoke with Laura DeLorenzo, AVP, SEC Reporting and Accounting Policy at Nasdaq and a member of the Steering Committee for WIN.

Tell us about your role at Nasdaq.

I work in the finance organization, specifically SEC Reporting and Accounting Policy. We are responsible for quarterly SEC reporting requirements as well as establishing, communicating and maintaining our global accounting policies. We also partner closely with Investor Relations throughout earnings and with the business leads advising on accounting for day-to-day transactions as well as acquisitions and divestitures.

Why did you decide to join WIN?

To share ideas and experiences with women throughout the organization. It’s a great way to get in touch with so many professionals at Nasdaq whose path I may not have crossed otherwise.

How would you describe the employee resource group to a new employee?

The employee networks offer a great opportunity to participate in fun, educational and meaningful events. As a new employee, it’s also a great way to network.

What’s your favorite memory while being a part of the employee network?

Being on the steering committee of WIN has been a great experience so far. It’s great to see the excitement that everyone at Nasdaq shares when it comes to furthering the empowerment of female professionals from the top of the organization to the interns.

How can people outside of the WIN network be a good ally for women in the tech and business industries?

Join women’s groups and events internally and externally. Being a good ally starts with listening to experiences and issues women face today, and joining women’s networks is the best way to hear these things firsthand.

What is your goal while being a member of WIN this year?

To help build WIN’s partnerships internally with the other employee networks and externally with organizations that share our values. During this challenging time, I also want to contribute to an open dialogue with fellow women on the hurdles we are facing.

In what ways can companies support their women employees, both professionally and as they work from home?

Recognition! It’s easy to feel forgotten and that your hard work is overlooked when you are sitting at home physically separated from your team and executive management. Something as small as a quick thank you email or Teams message or a timely DAQ award can go a long way!

