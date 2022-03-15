WIN Spotlight: Katherine Cullen on Providing Space for Women in the Workplace

In honor of Women’s History Month, we interviewed members of our WIN (Women In Nasdaq) network about their roles, diverse backgrounds, the impact of the employee resource group (ERG) and what it means to be an ally of the women community. We spoke with Katherine Cullen, Relationship Manager for West Coast Listings at Nasdaq and WIN Co-Lead, about providing space for women in the workplace.

Please tell us about your role at Nasdaq and how it plays a part in your role in WIN.

My full-time role at Nasdaq is managing about 150 Listing and Corporate Solutions clients. My role as a Relationship Manager ties in extremely well in co-leading WIN. I get the opportunity to work with clients in new ways, such as fireside chats with client executives who help educate WIN members on anything from investing to healthcare. I really enjoy this unique way of interacting with Nasdaq clients.

What is your goal as the co-lead of WIN?

There are so many areas women are faced with challenges, both personally and professionally. My goal as the co-lead of WIN is to provide a space for women to collaborate and be enlightened by others. That collaboration and enlightenment come from thought leaders, robust group discussions and overall sharing of experiences that energize and motivate women at Nasdaq.

How would you describe the employee resource network to a new employee?

The employee resource network allows employees to find like-minded individuals that may be in other business units or career levels but have been through similar experiences and are driven to make a difference for individuals in the future.

What’s your favorite memory while being a part of the employee network?

There are so many to choose from and many more to come! I think the opportunity to interview Nasdaq President and Chief Executive Officer Adena Friedman during WIN’s 2021 Town Hall is my favorite memory thus far.

How can people outside of the WIN network be a good ally for women in the tech and business industries?

For those outside the network, it starts with being educated on how women experience being in the tech and business industries. Being a good ally can look something like joining a fireside chat or panel to hear experiences from women leaders. From this, a good ally might take away something they weren’t aware of prior and perhaps implement new practices with their colleagues.

How do you envision a sustainable tomorrow?

I think the leaders at Nasdaq are very forward-looking. As they keep the mentality to stay ahead of the curve, especially regarding ESG, Nasdaq will continue to thrive and be a leader in this space.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.