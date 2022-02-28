WIN Spotlight: Jayashree Rajendran on Cultivating an Attitude of Encouragement

In honor of Women’s History Month, we interviewed members of our WIN (Women In Nasdaq) network about their roles, diverse backgrounds, the impact of the employee resource group (ERG) and what it means to be an ally of the Women Community. We spoke with Jayashree Rajendran, Director of Web Development at Nasdaq and leader of the WIN Bangalore chapter, about cultivating an attitude of encouragement.

Tell us about your role at Nasdaq.

As a Director of Web Development, I currently lead and manage Nasdaq’s corporate website Nasdaq.com. This role specifically involves bringing the market data to our clients in a timely fashion. I also take care of the mobility of the website, which includes mobile apps, chrome extension and iMessage.

I lead the WIN Bangalore chapter and am an active participant in the Bangalore Dev community. As part of these communities, I hosted many WIN events and had the opportunity to lead Bangalore center’s flagship events, including The Next BIG Hack 2019 and Tech Summit 2020.

Why did you decide to join WIN?

I always feel it is important to “Be the leader you wish you had.” When I saw women employees were not ready to take leadership roles, speak of their minds and sit at the table, I decided to join WIN to fill the gap to attract, develop, empower and recognize women professionals.

How would you describe the employee resource group to a new employee?

I see Employee Resource Groups (ERG) as voluntary, employee-led groups that foster a diverse, inclusive workplace. These networks provide opportunities to connect with like-minded people outside our current role. By taking part in these groups, we can serve communities and help in improving employee engagement.

What’s your favorite memory while being a part of the employee network?

As an ambassador for the WIN Bangalore chapter, I have had many opportunities to host leadership talks for WIN and meet global leaders. It is truly inspiring to listen to them with diverse professional and cultural backgrounds, and there will always be a takeaway from each of the leadership talks. One of the more prominent events we had was with our CEO, Adena Friedman, who is the biggest supporter of the WIN community.

How can people outside of the WIN network be a good ally for women in the tech and business industries?

Helping others on your team or in your company will benefit everyone. Set a goal to focus on the success and growth of your colleagues and cultivate an attitude of encouragement. With this mindset, you will take an interest in the empowerment of all your co-workers — including women.

What is your goal while being a member of WIN this year?

As we are looking at returning to normal, I would like to extend my support for the WIN members to address the challenges they are facing in returning to the office this year.

It is going to be a tough phase for most of us, and we need to understand we are in this together. To all the women there: “In the midst of chaos, there is also opportunity.” -Sun Tzu

In what ways can companies support their women employees, both professionally and as they work from home?

A working woman at home has other priorities to take care of, and there might be an interruption during their work. Companies might consider giving more flexibility in terms of work hours, as it is important to give them the flexibility to complete the work at their convenience. And at the same time, it is equally important to clearly communicate what is expected from any assignment.

How do you envision a sustainable tomorrow?

Being a woman leader in technology, I think that the lack of women in technology roles has to be addressed. Diversity of thought is incredibly important for getting the best solutions and delivering the best experience for our customers. We need to continue to explore our opportunities to empower women in the decision-making roles for greater gender equality and building a sustainable tomorrow.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.