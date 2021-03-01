WIN Spotlight: Erin Corbett on Supporting the Advancement of Women

In honor of Women’s History Month, we interviewed members of our WIN (Women In Nasdaq) network about their roles, diverse backgrounds, the impact of the employee resource group (ERG) and what it means to be an ally of the Women Community. We spoke with Erin Corbett, Project Manager Specialist, Information Security Governance & Compliance at Nasdaq and President of WIN.

Tell us about your role at Nasdaq.

At Nasdaq, I am a part of the Information Security Governance and Compliance team. I manage our Information Security education program, critical projects, external information security audits, and policies/standards.

Why did you decide to join WIN?

I joined WIN when I started at Nasdaq to network with my colleagues. Nasdaq is a global company, and WIN gave me the chance to meet my colleagues all over the world in all different business units. Before joining WIN, I volunteered with many external organizations with missions to empower women.

WIN gave me the chance to continue volunteering with external organizations, like Girls Inc and Dress for Success and even inspired me to join organizations focused on women empowerment and networking outside of work. An example is NYC Fintech Women, which is a community of over 6,000 women and men that was founded with the mission to connect, promote, and empower women in their professional development.

How would you describe the employee resource group to a new employee?

I would describe WIN to a new employee as a community that is focused on providing networking and learning opportunities for women at Nasdaq to support their career, personal growth, and visibility.

What’s your favorite memory while being a part of the employee network?

My favorite memory while being a part of the WIN employee network was in 2019 when I got the chance to interview Adena Freidman while serving as the WIN Vice President. It was truly an honor to interview such a successful and accomplished woman in business.

How can people outside of the WIN network be a good ally for women in the tech and business industries?

People outside of the WIN network can be a good ally for women in tech and business by educating themselves about issues that affect women in the workplace and being active allies who speak up about those issues.

What is your goal while being a member of WIN this year?

This year, I am serving as the WIN President, and my goal is to structure a program of events and learning opportunities for all our WIN members that adhere to our mission to support the advancement of women at Nasdaq personally and professionally.

In what ways can companies support their women employees, both professionally and as they work from home?

In order to support their women employees professionally and as they work from home, companies can create women’s networks like WIN to build communities of women that female employees can rely on and feel a part of.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.