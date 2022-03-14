WIN Spotlight: Cecilie Dynkel on the Empowerment Financial Literacy Provides

In honor of Women’s History Month, we interviewed members of our WIN (Women In Nasdaq) network about their roles, diverse backgrounds, the impact of the employee resource group (ERG) and what it means to be an ally of the women community. We spoke with Cecilie Dynkel, Sales Director at Nasdaq and Copenhagen WIN Lead, about the empowerment financial literacy provides.

Please tell us about your role at Nasdaq.

I am sales director for our Danish Commodities Members, and I also focus on business development initiatives and local partnerships.

Why did you choose to join WIN, and what are your goals as a member of WIN?

While living in Asia, I was engaged with Women in Finance Asia (WiFA) to spread the word about financial literacy amongst women. It was empowering and motivating to be part of a group that could help build knowledge across different areas, so I wanted to bring that experience into my own network through WIN. My goal is to inspire others to do their best every day, no matter the starting point.

How would you describe the employee resource network to a new employee?

It’s a community where we learn, share and connect. It’s a great chance to meet bright and talented people from the entire organization.

What’s your favorite memory while being a part of the employee network?

My mind wanders to an event we once had with Hanson Robotics, who spoke about their technology and use of AI. We met Sophia The Robot and got to ask her different questions. A very surreal and super fun experience!

How can people outside the WIN network be a good ally for women in the tech and business industries?

I believe in role models and mentorships. My experiences as both a mentor and a mentee have given me valuable lessons, and I highly recommend that we support and inspire each other.

How do you envision a sustainable tomorrow at Nasdaq and beyond?

Thanks to great teamwork, big ambitions, and strong leadership, we are moving in the right direction every day. We will always strive for a more sustainable tomorrow – it’s part of our DNA here at Nasdaq.

