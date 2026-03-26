WIN Semiconductors (TPEX:3105) Price Target Increased by 59.97% to 184.79

The average one-year price target for WIN Semiconductors (TPEX:3105) has been revised to NT$184.79 / share. This is an increase of 59.97% from the prior estimate of NT$115.52 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of NT$75.75 to a high of NT$327.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 43.81% from the latest reported closing price of NT$128.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in WIN Semiconductors. This is an decrease of 40 owner(s) or 93.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 3105 is 0.00%, an increase of 92.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 98.92% to 285K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FTIHX - Fidelity Total International Index Fund holds 167K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 157K shares , representing an increase of 5.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3105 by 4.84% over the last quarter.

FZILX - Fidelity ZERO International Index Fund holds 79K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 69K shares , representing an increase of 12.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3105 by 1.96% over the last quarter.

FITFX - Fidelity Flex International Index Fund holds 39K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares , representing an increase of 46.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3105 by 43.73% over the last quarter.

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