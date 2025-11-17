WIN Semiconductors (TPEX:3105) Price Target Increased by 15.65% to 98.77

The average one-year price target for WIN Semiconductors (TPEX:3105) has been revised to NT$98.77 / share. This is an increase of 15.65% from the prior estimate of NT$85.40 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of NT$70.70 to a high of NT$136.50 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 23.14% from the latest reported closing price of NT$128.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 43 funds or institutions reporting positions in WIN Semiconductors. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 3105 is 0.05%, an increase of 20.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 21.64% to 26,457K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,013K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,692K shares , representing a decrease of 13.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3105 by 18.12% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,763K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,131K shares , representing a decrease of 7.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3105 by 17.78% over the last quarter.

XT - iShares Exponential Technologies ETF holds 4,484K shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,582K shares , representing a decrease of 2.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3105 by 12.56% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 2,980K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,602K shares , representing an increase of 12.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3105 by 9.80% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,038K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

