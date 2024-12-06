Win Metals Unveils New Employee Incentive Scheme

Widgie Nickel Limited (AU:WIN) has released an update.
Win Metals Ltd has announced the issuance of a significant number of unlisted Long-Term Incentive (LTI) options, with exercise prices ranging from $0.036 to $0.055, set to vest between 2025 and 2027 and expiring from 2028 to 2030. This move is part of the company’s employee incentive scheme, targeting long-term growth and retention strategies. Investors might find this an interesting development as it signals confidence in future performance and employee engagement.
