WIN Metals Shifts Focus with Gold Project Acquisition

WIN Metals Ltd, formerly Widgie Nickel Limited, has announced a strategic transformation with the acquisition of the Butchers Creek Gold Project in Western Australia, boasting significant untapped potential with a mineral resource estimate of 357,000 ounces of gold. The company has also secured A$3.6 million from investors to support exploration efforts and finalized a divestment deal for nickel and lithium assets. This move marks a pivotal shift in WIN Metals’ focus towards a multi-commodity portfolio, particularly critical metals.

