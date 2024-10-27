News & Insights

WIN Metals Shifts Focus with Gold Project Acquisition

October 27, 2024 — 11:57 pm EDT

Widgie Nickel Limited (AU:WIN) has released an update.

WIN Metals Ltd, formerly Widgie Nickel Limited, has announced a strategic transformation with the acquisition of the Butchers Creek Gold Project in Western Australia, boasting significant untapped potential with a mineral resource estimate of 357,000 ounces of gold. The company has also secured A$3.6 million from investors to support exploration efforts and finalized a divestment deal for nickel and lithium assets. This move marks a pivotal shift in WIN Metals’ focus towards a multi-commodity portfolio, particularly critical metals.

