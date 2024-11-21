News & Insights

Stocks

Win Metals Ltd Lists 70 Million New Securities on ASX

November 21, 2024 — 02:16 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Widgie Nickel Limited (AU:WIN) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Win Metals Ltd has announced the quotation of 70 million fully paid ordinary securities on the ASX, marking a significant step in its recent market transactions. This move could attract attention from investors interested in expanding their portfolios with promising stocks. As the company seeks to leverage this opportunity, market participants will be keen to observe its potential growth trajectory.

For further insights into AU:WIN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.