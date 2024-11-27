WIN Metals Limited Shifts Focus to Gold Exploration

Widgie Nickel Limited (AU:WIN) has released an update.

Widgie Nickel Limited, now rebranded as WIN Metals Limited, has shifted its strategic focus towards gold exploration, emphasizing projects at Butchers Creek and Mt Edwards. This realignment comes as the company assesses its mineral resources, aiming to capitalize on growth opportunities in the gold sector. The move signals a pivotal change for investors tracking WIN’s evolving portfolio.

