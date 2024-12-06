Win Metals Issues Unlisted Performance Rights

Widgie Nickel Limited (AU:WIN) has released an update.

Win Metals Ltd announced the issuance of 18.3 million unlisted performance rights as part of an employee incentive scheme. These unquoted securities are aimed at aligning employee interests with company performance, potentially impacting future stock value. Investors might see this as a strategic move to boost company growth and employee engagement.

