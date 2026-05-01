WIN Advisors Cuts Its FTC Stake by $10.6 Million -- Here's What Investors Should Know

Key Points

WIN Advisors sold 65,497 shares of FTC for an estimated $10.6 million during Q1 2026, reducing its stake by roughly 72%.

WIN's remaining position of 25,359 shares is valued at approximately $3.9 million (as of the latest 13F filing).

The sale represented 4.8% of the firm's 13F reportable assets under management (AUM), dropping FTC's share of the portfolio from 6.6% to just 1.8%.

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What happened

According to a recent SEC filing, WIN Advisors, Inc. reduced its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) by 65,497 shares during the first quarter of 2026. The estimated transaction value was $10.6 million, calculated using quarterly average pricing. At quarter-end, the remaining position totaled 25,359 shares valued at $3.9 million.

What else to know

WIN Advisors sold the majority of its FTC position, which now accounts for 1.8% of its 13F AUM.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE: PWB: $16.0 million (7.3% of AUM) NYSE: ILCB: $14.9 million (6.8% of AUM) NASDAQ: HGER: $14.5 million (6.7% of AUM) NYSE: CGDV: $11.5 million (5.2% of AUM) NYSE: VFMO: $11.0 million (5.0% of AUM)

As of April 30, 2026, FTC shares were priced at $171.39, up about 29% over the past year, roughly matching the S&P 500 return over the same time period.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM $1.2 billion Expense ratio 0.58% Dividend yield 0.22% 1-year return (as of 4/30/26) 29.16%

ETF snapshot

The First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FTC) is a passively managed exchange-traded fund that tracks the Nasdaq AlphaDEX Large Cap Growth Index.

Uses a rules-based, quantitative methodology -- the AlphaDEX model -- to select and weight U.S. large-cap growth stocks based on growth and value factors, aiming to outperform traditional cap-weighted benchmarks.

Structured as a transparent, index-based ETF, offering institutional and retail investors liquid, cost-efficient exposure to diversified U.S. large-cap growth equities.

What this transaction means for investors

WIN Advisors' decision to trim nearly $10.6 million worth of its FTC position is notable -- not because it signals trouble with the fund itself, but because of the size of the reduction. Selling three-quarters of what had been a nearly 7% position for WIN is a meaningful portfolio move.

It's also worth noting that the FTC sale didn't happen in isolation -- WIN's Q4 2025 13F shows the firm held positions in several other large-cap growth-oriented funds that it exited in Q1 2026, suggesting this was part of a broader reduction in growth equity exposure rather than a judgment specific to FTC.

FTC has had a nice run -- up about 29% over the past year, roughly matching the broader market. After a rally like that, portfolio managers frequently rebalance to lock in gains or bring position sizes back in line with internal allocation targets. WIN Advisors appears to be a diversified wealth manager rather than a concentrated hedge fund, and its remaining FTC stake -- while now just 1.8% of AUM -- shows it hasn't abandoned the position entirely. On a year-to-date basis, FTC is already up 7.3%, beating its large-growth benchmark by more than 15% so far in 2026.

For everyday investors, FTC may be worth a closer look as a complement to a diversified core portfolio -- its rules-based approach to large-cap growth offers a potential edge over traditional cap-weighted funds, though its added complexity and higher expense ratio (compared to a plain vanilla index fund) probably make it a better fit for those who already have broad market exposure than for those just starting out.

In short, whether this FTC transaction reflects routine portfolio management or a broader reassessment of large-cap growth exposure, WIN’S latest 13F filing suggests the FTC sale was just one piece of a much larger move.

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Andy Gould has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.