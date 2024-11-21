News & Insights

WiMi Hologram Faces Nasdaq Compliance Challenge

November 21, 2024 — 08:47 am EST

WiMi Hologram Cloud (WIMI) has released an update.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. has received a notification from Nasdaq indicating that its stock has been trading below the minimum bid price of $1 per share for 30 consecutive days. The company has a 180-day period to regain compliance, during which it will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Global Market. WiMi is committed to taking necessary steps to meet the listing requirements without affecting its business operations.

