WiMi Hologram Cloud Up More Than 21%

(RTTNews) - WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (WIMI) shares are rising more than 13 percent on Friday morning trade. The company said it has submitted an application for the 'WiMi Metaverse' trademark for further improvement of the intellectual property protection system.

Currently shares are at $5.29, up 21.27 percent from the previous close of $4.36 on a volume of 53,238,372. The shares have traded in a range of $3.47-$12.94 on average volume of 2,260,521.

