Markets
WIMI

WiMi Hologram Cloud Up More Than 21%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (WIMI) shares are rising more than 13 percent on Friday morning trade. The company said it has submitted an application for the 'WiMi Metaverse' trademark for further improvement of the intellectual property protection system.

Currently shares are at $5.29, up 21.27 percent from the previous close of $4.36 on a volume of 53,238,372. The shares have traded in a range of $3.47-$12.94 on average volume of 2,260,521.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WIMI

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular