News & Insights

Markets
WIMI

WiMi Hologram Cloud Turns To Profit In H1 - Quick Facts

October 15, 2024 — 08:14 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - WiMi Hologram Cloud (WIMI) posted net income of approximately RMB 12.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to a loss of approximately RMB 18.4 million, prior year. Total revenues increased by approximately 10% to approximately RMB 290.8 million.

Shuo Shi, CEO, said, "The holographic AR application field is experiencing a rapid growth in demand for 3D vision, which undoubtedly reveals the huge market opportunity behind the holographic AR business. Looking back at the first half of the year, the significant change in the company's performance was mainly due to the climbing demand for holographic solutions from our customers, as well as the company's remarkable achievement in business development in 2024."

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WIMI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.