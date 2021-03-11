WiMi Hologram, China Telecom ICartoons Announce Partnership - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Augmented reality technology provider WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (WIMI) said on Thursday that it has signed a partnership agreement with China Telecom iCartoons.

Under the deal, WiMi Hologram will deliver holographic social media, live streaming, education, and other holographic virtual solutions for the comic content provided by China Telecom iCartoons.

The interfacing of both parties' systems will help develop virtual user inquiries, order placement, and payment process services for China Telecom iCartoons' proprietary content for all of its users.

In Thursday's pre-market trade on the Nasdaq, WiMi shares are trading 14% up at $8.99.

