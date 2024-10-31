Wilton Resources Subsidiary Releases Interim Financials

Wilton Resources Corporation Limited (SG:5F7) has released an update.

Wilton Resources Corporation Limited announced that its subsidiary, PT Wilton Makmur Indonesia TBK, has released unaudited interim financial statements for the nine-month period ending September 2024 on the Indonesia Stock Exchange. These statements, prepared according to Indonesian Financial Accounting Standards, are available on PT WMI’s corporate website. The company plans to release its group-level financial statements by March 2025.

For further insights into SG:5F7 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.