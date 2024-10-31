News & Insights

Wilton Resources Subsidiary Releases Interim Financials

October 31, 2024 — 08:14 pm EDT

Wilton Resources Corporation Limited (SG:5F7) has released an update.

Wilton Resources Corporation Limited announced that its subsidiary, PT Wilton Makmur Indonesia TBK, has released unaudited interim financial statements for the nine-month period ending September 2024 on the Indonesia Stock Exchange. These statements, prepared according to Indonesian Financial Accounting Standards, are available on PT WMI’s corporate website. The company plans to release its group-level financial statements by March 2025.

