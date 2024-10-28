Wilton Resources Revamps Board with New Appointments

Wilton Resources Corporation Limited (SG:5F7) has released an update.

Wilton Resources Corporation Limited has announced key changes in its board composition, appointing Mr. Lau Chin Huat as the Lead Independent Director and Mr. Yeo Boon Keong as an Independent Director. These strategic appointments aim to enhance governance and oversight as Mr. Lau and Mr. Yeo also take on significant roles in the Nominating, Audit, and Remuneration Committees. Investors may find these changes noteworthy as they could influence the company’s strategic direction and operational efficiency.

