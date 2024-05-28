Wilton Resources Completes Multi-Million Financing

News & Insights

Wilton Resources (TSE:WIL) has released an update.

Wilton Resources Inc. has successfully completed a private placement financing, raising approximately $2.04 million through the issuance of over 2.7 million units at $0.73 each. The funds are earmarked for general corporate purposes and potential acquisition of an international oil and gas property. Investors received common shares and warrants, with the securities subject to a statutory hold period ending September 29, 2024.

